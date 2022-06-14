Neptune Wellness Solutions (TSE:NEPT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.50

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (TSE:NEPT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$3.50 and last traded at C$3.74, with a volume of 6179 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.15.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.39.

Get Neptune Wellness Solutions alerts:

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile (TSE:NEPT)

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc operates as an integrated health and wellness company. It builds a portfolio of lifestyle brands and consumer packaged goods products under the Biodroga Neutraceuticals, Forest Remedies, Ocean Remedies, Neptune Wellness, Mood Ring, PanHash, Sprout, Nosh, and NurturMe brands.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.