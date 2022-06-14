NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Shares Gap Down to $10.22

Shares of NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.22, but opened at $9.99. NerdWallet shares last traded at $9.99, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on NerdWallet from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on NerdWallet from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $17.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.93.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.37.

NerdWallet ( NASDAQ:NRDS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $129.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.28 million. Analysts expect that NerdWallet, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Lauren Stclair sold 5,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total transaction of $66,328.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 225,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,075.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Kelly Gillease sold 3,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $38,260.09. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 162,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,947,763.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,143 shares of company stock valued at $166,511. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Innovius Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NerdWallet in the 4th quarter worth $81,006,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NerdWallet in the fourth quarter worth $9,099,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NerdWallet in the fourth quarter worth $5,622,000. Rit Capital Partners PLC bought a new stake in shares of NerdWallet in the fourth quarter worth $3,888,000. Finally, HST Ventures LLC grew its holdings in shares of NerdWallet by 8.3% in the first quarter. HST Ventures LLC now owns 220,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 16,889 shares during the period. 49.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NerdWallet

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

