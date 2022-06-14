NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Raised to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of NetApp to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on NetApp from $124.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.42.

Get NetApp alerts:

NTAP stock opened at $64.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.20 and its 200 day moving average is $82.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.50. NetApp has a 52 week low of $64.33 and a 52 week high of $96.82.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 127.40% and a net margin of 14.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NetApp will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total transaction of $381,905.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.04 per share, for a total transaction of $360,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 95,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,906,835. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,750 shares of company stock worth $993,799 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NetApp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,823,258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,143,331,000 after purchasing an additional 294,399 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in NetApp by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,051,825 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $924,667,000 after buying an additional 407,285 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in NetApp by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $691,339,000 after buying an additional 3,439,053 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NetApp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,656,425 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $427,514,000 after acquiring an additional 62,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,027,043 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $333,978,000 after acquiring an additional 510,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp (Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.