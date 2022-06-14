Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Lowered to “Sell” at Benchmark

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Benchmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NFLX. Piper Sandler cut shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $562.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Netflix from $425.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Netflix from $450.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $370.10.

Shares of NFLX opened at $169.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $75.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $227.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $384.20.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

