NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.
NTWK stock opened at $3.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.11 million, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.82. NetSol Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.74 and a 1 year high of $5.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.84.
NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.81 million during the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 5.49%.
NetSol Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent On The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital solutions covering Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NetSol Technologies (NTWK)
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for NetSol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.