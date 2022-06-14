NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

NTWK stock opened at $3.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.11 million, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.82. NetSol Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.74 and a 1 year high of $5.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.84.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.81 million during the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 5.49%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetSol Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 667,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,644,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetSol Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in NetSol Technologies by 692.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 43,988 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in NetSol Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent On The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital solutions covering Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator.

