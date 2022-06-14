Network International Holdings plc (LON:NETW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Network International Holdings plc (LON:NETW – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 442.50 ($5.37).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Network International in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Network International from GBX 550 ($6.68) to GBX 505 ($6.13) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.46) price objective on shares of Network International in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Network International in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 355 ($4.31) target price on shares of Network International in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

LON NETW opened at GBX 186.20 ($2.26) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 233.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 248.43. The company has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.87, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Network International has a 12 month low of GBX 152.90 ($1.86) and a 12 month high of GBX 402.71 ($4.89).

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions, which include payment solutions, such as N-Genius payment device, N-Genius mini payment device, and On-the-Go payment device; retail integrated and hospitality solutions; and N-Genius online, buy now pay later, and DPO pay online payment solutions.

