Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.31

Nevada Copper Corp. (TSE:NCU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.33, with a volume of 270854 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Haywood Securities lowered shares of Nevada Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$0.80 to C$0.60 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Nevada Copper from C$0.80 to C$0.70 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Nevada Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$1.00 to C$0.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.63. The company has a market cap of C$143.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.88, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Nevada Copper ( TSE:NCU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The mining company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$6.45 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nevada Copper Corp. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

About Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU)

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, iron magnetite, gold, and silver ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Vancouver, British Columbia.

