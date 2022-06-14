Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $40.75

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $40.75 and last traded at $42.02, with a volume of 1972 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.69.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVRO shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Nevro in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Nevro from $116.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Nevro in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Nevro from $65.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.25.

Get Nevro alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.66. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.13. Nevro had a negative net margin of 35.25% and a negative return on equity of 38.02%. The company had revenue of $87.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.85) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nevro Corp. will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Kashif Rashid bought 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.50 per share, with a total value of $100,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 53,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,907. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVRO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Nevro by 13.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,718,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,322,000 after buying an additional 568,749 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nevro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,917,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Nevro by 28.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,369,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $159,328,000 after buying an additional 302,849 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Nevro by 19.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,797,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,989,000 after buying an additional 287,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nevro during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,826,000.

Nevro Company Profile (NYSE:NVRO)

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.