New Look Vision Group (TSE:BCI) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $50.00

New Look Vision Group Inc. (TSE:BCI – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$50.00 and traded as low as C$49.98. New Look Vision Group shares last traded at C$50.00, with a volume of 50,900 shares.

The stock has a market cap of C$783 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$50.00.

New Look Vision Group Inc provides eye care products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers prescription eyewear and non-prescription eyewear; contact lenses; sunglasses, protective eyewear, and reading glasses; and accessories, such as cleaning products for eyeglasses and contact lenses.

