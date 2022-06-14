New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Sees Large Volume Increase

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 291,205 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 3,368,762 shares.The stock last traded at $20.12 and had previously closed at $17.10.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. CLSA raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.77.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($1.44). The business had revenue of $614.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.75 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

