New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Shares Gap Up to $9.05

Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.05, but opened at $9.51. New Residential Investment shares last traded at $9.18, with a volume of 94,258 shares.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NRZ. StockNews.com raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler cut shares of New Residential Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.79 and its 200 day moving average is $10.73.

New Residential Investment ( NYSE:NRZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 13.84%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.87%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.25%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRZ. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 1,507.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,259,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,866 shares during the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $329,000. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 120,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 8,916 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 69,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 294,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 88,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.

