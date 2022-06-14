New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Stock Price Down 5%

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) dropped 5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.46 and last traded at $2.46. Approximately 188,258 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,831,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.59.

NYMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut New York Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on New York Mortgage Trust from $4.50 to $3.75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com cut New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on New York Mortgage Trust from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jonestrading decreased their price objective on New York Mortgage Trust from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New York Mortgage Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $926.44 million, a PE ratio of 51.80, a PEG ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.77.

New York Mortgage Trust ( NASDAQ:NYMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.30). New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 7.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 800.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NYMT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,377,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at about $10,579,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at about $9,408,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,750,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,527 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at about $7,471,000. 54.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

