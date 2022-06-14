New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Price Target Cut to $41.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $54.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 41.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on NYT. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on New York Times from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on New York Times in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut New York Times from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on New York Times from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday.

New York Times stock opened at $28.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.89. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 0.90. New York Times has a fifty-two week low of $28.33 and a fifty-two week high of $56.19.

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. New York Times had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $537.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that New York Times will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

