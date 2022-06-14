New York Times (NYSE:NYT) PT Lowered to $25.00

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Barclays from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 13.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NYT. TheStreet lowered New York Times from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on New York Times in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

New York Times stock opened at $28.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.89. New York Times has a 52-week low of $28.33 and a 52-week high of $56.19.

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $537.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.35 million. New York Times had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.87%. New York Times’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New York Times will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of New York Times during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in New York Times in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of New York Times during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in New York Times in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

