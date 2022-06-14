New York Times (NYSE:NYT) PT Lowered to $25.00

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Barclays from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 13.76% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NYT. TheStreet lowered New York Times from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on New York Times in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
New York Times stock opened at $28.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.89. New York Times has a 52-week low of $28.33 and a 52-week high of $56.19.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of New York Times during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in New York Times in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of New York Times during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in New York Times in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About New York Times (Get Rating)
The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.
Featured Articles
