Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.82

Shares of Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.82 and last traded at $3.88, with a volume of 3231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Newegg Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth about $405,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newegg Commerce by 308.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 209,676 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,682,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newegg Commerce by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 13,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newegg Commerce, Inc operates as an electronics-focused e-retailer in North America. The company offers desktops, laptops, gaming laptops, peripherals, and accessories; CPU/processors, graphic cards, motherboards, storage devices, and computer accessories; home video, home audio, headphones, pro audio/video, cellphones, wearables, and digital cameras; Xbox, Playstation, legacy gaming, and gaming titles; and home networking, commercial networking, server and components, and smart home products.

