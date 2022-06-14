Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.76

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.76 and last traded at $8.85, with a volume of 1830498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.52.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NMRK. Raymond James lowered their price target on Newmark Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Newmark Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Newmark Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.07 and its 200 day moving average is $14.88.

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.12. Newmark Group had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $678.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Newmark Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.43%.

In related news, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick purchased 277,000 shares of Newmark Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.83 per share, for a total transaction of $2,999,910.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,019,434 shares in the company, valued at $86,850,470.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NMRK. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Newmark Group by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,776,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,737,000 after purchasing an additional 391,102 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmark Group by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 252,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 39,065 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Newmark Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 383,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

About Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

