NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Hits New 52-Week Low at $292.30

NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $292.30 and last traded at $292.70, with a volume of 7 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $298.79.

Separately, StockNews.com raised NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $330.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.32.

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $662.55 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. NewMarket’s payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of NewMarket by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NewMarket during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of NewMarket during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,459,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of NewMarket by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of NewMarket by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 104,217 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares during the period. 54.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives business. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

