Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.18

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.18 and last traded at $6.18, with a volume of 5132 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.24.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nexa Resources from $8.00 to $9.80 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.63. The company has a market capitalization of $818.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.48.

Nexa Resources ( NYSE:NEXA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Nexa Resources had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $722.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nexa Resources S.A. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 460,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 198,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 93,616 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,583 shares in the last quarter. 7.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA)

Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. The company also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper cement, lead, sulfuric acid, sulfur dioxide, copper sulfate, and limestone deposits. It owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the State of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

