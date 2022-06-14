NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Trading Down 5.4%

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) traded down 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.01. 86,137 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,935,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.24.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of NexGen Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.75 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 12.40, a quick ratio of 12.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.50 and a beta of 1.87.

NexGen Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:NXE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXE. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 66,166 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 694,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 164,372 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in NexGen Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in NexGen Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,737,000. Institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

