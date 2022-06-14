NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.33.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NXRT shares. Raymond James upped their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $67.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

In other news, CFO Brian Mitts sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $99,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXRT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 447,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXRT stock opened at $61.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 6.10. NexPoint Residential Trust has a fifty-two week low of $53.61 and a fifty-two week high of $95.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.90, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 156.70%.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

