NEXTDC Limited (OTCMKTS:NXDCF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

NEXTDC Limited (OTCMKTS:NXDCF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 488,100 shares, a decrease of 33.1% from the May 15th total of 729,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 375.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS NXDCF remained flat at $$7.48 during trading on Tuesday. NEXTDC has a 1-year low of $6.99 and a 1-year high of $10.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.02.
About NEXTDC (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NEXTDC (NXDCF)
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
- What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
- NortonLifeLock: Developments in Avast Merger and Improved Fundamentals
- Don’t Read Too Much Into Oracle’s Great Results
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for NEXTDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXTDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.