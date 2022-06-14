NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Shares Gap Up to $5.64

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.64, but opened at $5.88. NextDecade shares last traded at $5.70, with a volume of 4,869 shares changing hands.
NEXT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of NextDecade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NextDecade from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of NextDecade from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, April 1st.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.35. The firm has a market cap of $732.75 million, a P/E ratio of -20.89 and a beta of 0.43.
NextDecade Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEXT)
NextDecade Corp. is a development company.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NextDecade (NEXT)
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
- What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
- NortonLifeLock: Developments in Avast Merger and Improved Fundamentals
- Applied Materials Stock a Supply Chain Regain Play
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for NextDecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextDecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.