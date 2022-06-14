NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Shares Gap Up to $5.64

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.64, but opened at $5.88. NextDecade shares last traded at $5.70, with a volume of 4,869 shares changing hands.

NEXT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of NextDecade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NextDecade from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of NextDecade from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.35. The firm has a market cap of $732.75 million, a P/E ratio of -20.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in shares of NextDecade by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of NextDecade by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of NextDecade by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of NextDecade by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,611 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextDecade by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 38,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 7,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

