Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) Shares Down 5.8%

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as 2.90 and last traded at 2.91. Approximately 32,326 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,148,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at 3.09.

KIND has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Nextdoor from $6.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Nextdoor from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Nextdoor from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Nextdoor in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nextdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 7.60.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 3.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is 5.90.

Nextdoor ( NYSE:KIND Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported -0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.14 by 0.05. The firm had revenue of 51.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 48.40 million. Research analysts forecast that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Greylock 16 Gp Llc acquired 1,611,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of 3.55 per share, for a total transaction of 5,721,016.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,253,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 18,649,442.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David L. Sze acquired 2,050,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of 3.13 per share, with a total value of 6,416,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,845,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 5,774,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 5,837,072 shares of company stock valued at $19,425,502. Insiders own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bond Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nextdoor in the first quarter valued at about $41,674,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nextdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,342,000. Insight Holdings Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nextdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,240,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Nextdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,450,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nextdoor in the first quarter valued at about $23,016,000.

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.

