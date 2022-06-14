NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.98-$3.13 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.04. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.80-$2.90 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet downgraded NextEra Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.14.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $1.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.74. 199,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,818,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.65. NextEra Energy has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The company has a market cap of $138.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.85, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.48.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 229.73%.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $6,565,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 20.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 238,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,173,000 after acquiring an additional 39,807 shares during the last quarter. Coann Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $8,400,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 21,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 13,092 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 11,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

