NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.23-$3.43 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.80-$2.90 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.14.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.90 on Tuesday, reaching $71.51. The stock had a trading volume of 135,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,818,635. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.65. NextEra Energy has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 229.73%.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.