NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.45-$3.70 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.80-$2.90 EPS.

NEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of NextEra Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.14.

NEE stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.51. The stock had a trading volume of 135,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,818,635. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $140.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.65. NextEra Energy has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 229.73%.

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank grew its position in NextEra Energy by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 67,659 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $350,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $345,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

