NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.45-$3.70 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.80-$2.90 EPS.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.74. The company had a trading volume of 199,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,818,635. The company has a market capitalization of $138.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.48. NextEra Energy has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.65.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 229.73%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded NextEra Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.14.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

