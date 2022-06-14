NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.80-$2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.82. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.98-$3.13 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on NEE. TheStreet lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.14.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NEE traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,818,635. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. NextEra Energy has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $93.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.65.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 229.73%.

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 42.3% in the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,717,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,499,000 after buying an additional 510,202 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in NextEra Energy by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,036,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,503,000 after purchasing an additional 435,900 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,007,000. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,303,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,403,000 after purchasing an additional 294,582 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,309,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $788,644,000 after purchasing an additional 282,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.