NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.80-$2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.82. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.98-$3.13 EPS.

NEE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.14.

NEE stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.51. The stock had a trading volume of 135,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,818,635. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.85, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. NextEra Energy has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.23 and a 200 day moving average of $80.65.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 229.73%.

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after acquiring an additional 67,659 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 34,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 26,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 24,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

