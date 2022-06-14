NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.23-$3.43 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.80-$2.90 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet cut NextEra Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.14.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NYSE NEE traded down $1.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.74. The stock had a trading volume of 199,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,818,635. NextEra Energy has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.65. The company has a market capitalization of $138.97 billion, a PE ratio of 97.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 229.73%.

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,309,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $788,644,000 after purchasing an additional 282,012 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,288,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,527,000 after acquiring an additional 24,138 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in NextEra Energy by 27.2% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,036,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,503,000 after acquiring an additional 435,900 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,717,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,499,000 after purchasing an additional 510,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,303,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,403,000 after purchasing an additional 294,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.