NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.98-3.13 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04. NextEra Energy also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.80-2.90 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.14.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $72.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.23 and a 200 day moving average of $80.65. The company has a market cap of $142.25 billion, a PE ratio of 97.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. NextEra Energy has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 229.73%.

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 9,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 11,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.