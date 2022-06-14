NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.98-$3.13 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.04. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.80-$2.90 EPS.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.51. The stock had a trading volume of 135,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,818,635. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.23 and a 200-day moving average of $80.65. The firm has a market cap of $140.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.85, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. NextEra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 229.73%.

NEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.14.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,941,000 after buying an additional 67,659 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 34,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 26,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,647 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 24,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

