NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.80-2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.82. NextEra Energy also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.98-3.13 EPS.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $72.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $142.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.85, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.65. NextEra Energy has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 229.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. TheStreet lowered NextEra Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.14.

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

