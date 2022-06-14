NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Given New $86.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.43.

NYSE:NEP opened at $69.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. NextEra Energy Partners has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $88.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.34.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The solar energy provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $1.30. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $281.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a $0.7325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 336.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,619 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 212,672 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $16,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $493,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 1,448.3% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,093 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 15,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $310,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

