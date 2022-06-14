NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.95-$1.01 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $628.00 million-$640.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $627.02 million.

NASDAQ NXGN opened at $16.81 on Tuesday. NextGen Healthcare has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $21.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 560.52 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.44 and its 200 day moving average is $18.90.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $151.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on NXGN shares. Guggenheim upgraded NextGen Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.40.

In related news, CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 33,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $676,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 155,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,100,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $74,445.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,588,507.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,176 shares of company stock valued at $1,561,817. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in NextGen Healthcare by 38.8% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 6,268 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 131.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 12,728 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $416,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.