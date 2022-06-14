NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.38.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.75 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

In other news, Director James Carl Stewart sold 57,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,276,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,322,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Pucheu sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $480,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,418.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,197,690 shares of company stock valued at $77,924,360. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 256,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after buying an additional 101,065 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $330,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $991,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $920,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 28,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

NEX stock opened at $10.18 on Tuesday. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $12.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -37.70 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.