Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Nexus Gold Corp. (CVE:NXS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 489000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.02.

About Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS)

Nexus Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in West Africa and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, manganese, bauxite, copper, nickel, lead, zinc, and limestone/marble deposits. Its flagship property include the McKenzie Gold Project covering an area of approximately 1,348 hectares located in Red Lake, Ontario.

