NGK Insulators, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKIF) Short Interest Update

NGK Insulators, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 149,100 shares, an increase of 61.4% from the May 15th total of 92,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,491.0 days.

Shares of NGKIF remained flat at $$14.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.41. NGK Insulators has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $18.25.

Get NGK Insulators alerts:

About NGK Insulators (Get Rating)

NGK Insulators, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells electric power related equipment in Japan and internationally. It operates through Energy Infrastructure Business, Ceramic Products Business, Electronics Business, and Process Technology Business segments. The company offers insulators, NAS, and zinc rechargeable batteries; HONEYCERAM, a ceramic substrate for automotive catalytic converters; energy-efficient products, including diesel particulate filters and gasoline particulate filters; and NOx sensors, which measures nitrogen oxide concentration in automobile exhaust.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NGK Insulators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGK Insulators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.