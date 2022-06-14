NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $274.80.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of NICE from $365.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of NICE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NICE by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,526,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $767,027,000 after purchasing an additional 836,616 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of NICE by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,364,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $717,944,000 after purchasing an additional 405,788 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of NICE by 30.0% in the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 868,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,173,000 after purchasing an additional 200,374 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of NICE by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 398,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,994,000 after purchasing an additional 190,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of NICE by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,114,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,020,788,000 after purchasing an additional 187,261 shares during the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NICE opened at $190.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. NICE has a twelve month low of $179.13 and a twelve month high of $319.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $203.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.40. The firm has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.34, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.85.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.07). NICE had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $527.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NICE will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

