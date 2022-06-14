Niko Resources (TSE:NKO) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Niko Resources Ltd. (TSE:NKO – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.02. Niko Resources shares last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 3,980,508 shares trading hands.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.88 million and a P/E ratio of -0.02.
About Niko Resources (TSE:NKO)
