NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading 5.9% Higher

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) traded up 5.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.08 and last traded at $16.93. 150,447 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 65,671,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.99.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. started coverage on NIO in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.40 price objective for the company. Nomura reduced their price objective on NIO from $67.10 to $51.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on NIO from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.19.

The stock has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.74 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.97.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 19.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NIO. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in NIO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in NIO during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in NIO by 500.0% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NIO by 123.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 42.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

