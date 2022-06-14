Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN) Short Interest Update

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 184,800 shares, a growth of 49.3% from the May 15th total of 123,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 409,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group by 268.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 43,112 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group by 214.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 265,600 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group by 21.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group by 2,772.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 108,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 104,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group by 183.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,987 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Nisun International Enterprise Development Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NISN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.65. 1,304,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,417. The stock has a market cap of $21.16 million and a P/E ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.86. Nisun International Enterprise Development Group has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $17.83.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group ( NASDAQ:NISN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $53.42 million during the quarter. Nisun International Enterprise Development Group had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 22.12%.

About Nisun International Enterprise Development Group (Get Rating)

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co, Ltd (NASDAQ: NISN) is a technology-driven, integrated supply chain solutions provider focused on transforming the corporate finance industry. Leveraging its rich industry experience, Nisun is dedicated to providing professional supply chain solutions to Chinese and foreign enterprises and financial institutions.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nisun International Enterprise Development Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.