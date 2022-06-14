Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Upgraded at Citigroup

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. AlphaValue raised shares of Nokia Oyj to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Nokia Oyj from €6.50 ($6.77) to €6.00 ($6.25) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.85.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

NOK opened at $4.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.05 and its 200-day moving average is $5.45. The company has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.80. Nokia Oyj has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $6.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 40,918,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569,621 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Nokia Oyj by 23.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,293,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763,963 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 568.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,189,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,238,000 after acquiring an additional 19,720,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,767,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,485,000 after purchasing an additional 403,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Nokia Oyj by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,182,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,453,000 after purchasing an additional 357,708 shares during the period. 16.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nokia Oyj (Get Rating)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.