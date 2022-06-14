Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 76,371 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 851,935 shares.The stock last traded at $3.61 and had previously closed at $3.58.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nomura in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.70.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nomura during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Nomura by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 43,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nomura during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nomura during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Nomura by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 86,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 23,438 shares in the last quarter. 7.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services.

