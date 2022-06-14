Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 76,371 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 851,935 shares.The stock last traded at $3.61 and had previously closed at $3.58.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nomura in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.70.
Nomura Company Profile (NYSE:NMR)
Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nomura (NMR)
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
- What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
- NortonLifeLock: Developments in Avast Merger and Improved Fundamentals
- Applied Materials Stock a Supply Chain Regain Play
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.