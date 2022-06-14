Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Nordson from $266.00 to $243.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Nordson from $300.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $263.60.

NDSN stock opened at $202.32 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $216.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.47. Nordson has a fifty-two week low of $200.21 and a fifty-two week high of $272.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. Nordson had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $635.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Nordson will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 24.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1,412.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 2,740.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the first quarter worth $36,000. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

