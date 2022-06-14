Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.20-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.68 billion-$15.97 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.54 billion.

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $24.93 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.96. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $38.48.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Nordstrom had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is currently 33.93%.

Nordstrom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on JWN shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.38.

In other Nordstrom news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $322,658.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,584,656.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $383,219.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,452,737.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Nordstrom by 3.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Nordstrom by 0.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Nordstrom by 4.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 189,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

