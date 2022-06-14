Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target Cut to $255.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Barclays from $300.00 to $255.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NSC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.82.

NSC stock opened at $223.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $53.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $249.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.17. Norfolk Southern has a one year low of $221.72 and a one year high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 21.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 13.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to buy up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 4,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.7% in the first quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

