Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $221.86

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $221.86 and last traded at $222.31, with a volume of 42034 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $229.36.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $345.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.49. The company has a market cap of $53.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.37.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.02. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 40.03%.

Norfolk Southern announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to repurchase up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,284,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $1,201,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,374 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 5,823 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 73.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

