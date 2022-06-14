Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $36.03

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.03 and traded as low as $34.58. Northeast Bank shares last traded at $34.64, with a volume of 46,404 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Northeast Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

The stock has a market cap of $288.90 million, a P/E ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.03.

Northeast Bank ( NASDAQ:NBN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $26.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.06 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.61%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Northeast Bank by 1.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 416,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,042,000 after acquiring an additional 5,077 shares during the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northeast Bank by 2.2% in the first quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 290,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,895,000 after acquiring an additional 6,315 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Northeast Bank by 0.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 136,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 13,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Northeast Bank by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 100,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 23,280 shares during the last quarter. 50.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

