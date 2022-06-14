Northern Shield Resources (CVE:NRN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Shares of Northern Shield Resources Inc. (CVE:NRN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 540000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.83 million and a PE ratio of -20.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.03.
Northern Shield Resources Company Profile (CVE:NRN)
